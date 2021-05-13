As of Sunday night, all adults in B.C. can book a vaccine appointment

Photo: VCH

The age-based rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in British Columbia continues to accelerate, with all adults becoming eligible to book a vaccination appointment by Sunday evening.

As of Thursday, British Columbians 30 and older can book an appointment for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But that will drop to everyone 25 and older beginning 7 p.m. on Friday, followed by 20 and older Saturday night and 18 and older by Sunday evening.

“If you know anyone, especially those between 18 and 30, who haven't registered yet, or who thought the age-based immunizations was a sufficient way away from them, now is the time to register, register, register,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said Thursday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said they'll have more information next week about expanding the vaccine rollout to those 12 and older.

While booking a vaccine appointment is opening up to all adults shortly, that doesn't necessarily mean vaccines will be in every adult within days. In Kelowna for example, the earliest booking at the Trinity Church on Thursday morning was in about two weeks' time.

As of Thursday, 2,335,513 total doses of vaccines have been administered in B.C., and more than 50 per cent of all adults in the province have received at least one dose.

This week, the province announced that it would no longer be administering AztraZeneca vaccines for people's first doses, as they're saving their supply for people's second doses.