Log truck driver recalls tragic collision in resource road safety video

A veteran B.C. logging truck driver recalls a tragic resource road collision in a new video aimed at backroad safety.

The video posted by the BC Forest Safety Council highlights the danger that lurks when recreational users mix with industry on B.C.'s 620,000 kilometres of resource roads.

The 10-minute video features Gord Judson, a 45-year veteran truck driver, discussing the day he was involved in a tragic incident with a recreational road user on his way to fish for the day.

His moving narrative provides insight into the hazards of driving on active logging and mining roads.

Judson also highlights the measures required for driving safely on resource roads.

The Forest Safety Council produced the video with Mosaic Forest Management, Coastal Gaslink, the BC Ministry of Forests, West Fraser Timber, Interfor, Conifex, Sinclair Group, Weyerhaeuser, Gorman Bros, Canfor, Tolko, and professional off-road driver training company, Overlanding Training Canada.

Even though there may not be active logging in an area, other industrial users such as oil and mining exploration, silviculture and forest management may be using the roads.

"All resource road users should exercise caution and expect the unexpected," the council says.