B.C. had 587 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths, in past 24 hours

Another 587 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in B.C., including 60 in the Interior.

To date, 137,810 British Columbians have tested positive for the virus, but 5,691 active cases remain. Active cases dropped by 196 since Wednesday, continuing the province's trend of declining cases.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 10 in the past day, to 413, and 141 of these patients are being treated in ICU.

The province reported five new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. To date, 1,632 British Columbians have died from the virus.

Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced the province has seen its second case of blood clots following the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The man in his 40s is in stable condition, recovering in hospital.

The BC CDC is no longer disclosing the number of people who are self isolating after coming into contact with a COVID-positive person.

No new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared in recent days, and the only three seniors' home outbreaks are in Kelowna and Keremeos.

More than 50 per cent of all adults in the province have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 2,335,513 total doses administered. Of these, 119,691 have been second doses. In the past 24 hours, 58,195 doses have been administered.

As of Thursday, British Columbians 30 and older can now book their vaccination appointment through the age-based rollout. Dr. Henry said they will have more information next week about expanding the vaccination rollout to people 12 and older.