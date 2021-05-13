Travel advisory for Cariboo as more than 90 roads affected by flooding and freshet damage

Photo: BC Gov't

A travel advisory has been issued for the B.C. Interior's Cariboo region after more than 90 road sites have been impacted by spring freshet flooding and damage.

The Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre and BC Ministry of Transportation have issued a raft of emergency advisories for roads in the area.

"The spring freshet is underway and has resulted in flooding and damage at over 90 road sites in the Cariboo. We are working hard to quickly fix roadways that are damaged and to prevent damage in the future," the ministry says on its website.

More than 100 workers have been deployed to support the response, including engineers and project managers from across the province.

"Our contractors are fully deployed and utilizing hired equipment to supplement the efforts," the ministry adds.

Ninety-three ministry staff are supported by 48 maintenance contractors, 10 Indigenous contractors, 75 pieces of heavy equipment, and 19 other resources.

The ministry is undertaking geotechnical engineering work at several major damage sites to assess options, including Quesnel Hydraulic Road, Kersley Dale Landing Road, Highway 97 at Cottonwood River, and Knickerbocker Slide on Blackwater Road.

The province is also evaluating its inventory of culverts, temporary bridges and other materials, and fortifying where needed, while stockpiling rip rap and gravel at strategic locations.

For specific road closure sites, click here.

The province advises travellers to follow @DriveBC on Twitter for the latest updates.