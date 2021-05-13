B.C.-wide recall of soft cheese due to possible 'listeria contamination'

Photo: Canadian Food Inspection Agency

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has announced a recall for a brand of soft cheese due to possible listeria contamination.

On May 12, the agency issued a B.C.-wide recall that the brand Castel Regio is recalling their Taleggio DOP, a soft cheese product, from the marketplace.

An investigation by the CFIA showed the food was contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, which may not look or smelled spoiled, but can make a person feel sick.

The affected products were sold and distributed in B.C. and in Quebec and may have been packaged at retail stores and in variable sizes.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the product. However, CFIA warns consumers to not eat the affected product.

This alert was triggered by CFIA test results and the agency is conducting a food safety investigation.

Symptoms of listeria include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk, according to the food inspection agency..

"Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even still birth," said CFIA in its warning, adding that in severe cases of illness, people may die.

What you should do

Call a doctor if you become sick after consuming the food product.

Check if you have the affected products in your home.