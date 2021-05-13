$1.8M worth of date-rape drug precursor chemicals seized

Photo: CBSA

The Canadian Border Services Agency is announcing a massive seizure of date-rape drug precursor chemicals.

A container full of gamma-butyrolactone, a controlled substance known as GBL, was intercepted on Feb. 2, 2021 by border guards with Metro Vancouver marine operations.

Agents examined the container using a wide range of detection tools and technology, and collected samples from multiple drums. The samples were sent to a lab in Ottawa.

GBL is “essential” to the production of date-rape drugs, said the agency.

In total, the CBSA seized 17,852.5 litres of GBL with an estimated street value of over $1.8 million.

"Through an effective and successful investigation, border services officers and intelligence personnel prevented the potential manufacture of thousands of kilograms of illegal drugs. This significant seizure illustrates the CBSA’s commitment and vigilance to protecting our communities from harmful drugs and substances by impeding the ability of criminals to operate across our borders, said J.J. Chayeski of the Canada Border Services Agency

The investigation into the importers is ongoing.