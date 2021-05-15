Buy a drink, support a certified assistance dog

Photo: PADS

Canada’s largest spirits festival devoted exclusively to local artisan distilleries remains on hiatus until 2022. But in the meantime, its organizers have partnered with five of the province’s top artisan distilleries to benefit a cause that has long been dear to their hearts.



Beginning Saturday, May 15, and for one month only, five limited-edition spirits will be made available exclusively from each participating distillery. $45 from each bottle sale will go directly to Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS), which breeds, raises and trains fully certified assistance dogs for individuals with mobility and hearing disabilities and PTSD.



The special limited-edition spirits are:

DEVINE Spirits (Saanich) – Ancient Grains Cask Strength



Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery (Vernon and Kelowna) – Master Distillery Series Custom Single Cask BRBN Double-Wood finished in a Mezcal barrel



The Dubh Glas Distillery (Oliver) – Sir Pawsalot Cask Strength Whisky



True North Distilleries (Grand Forks) – Persephone Whisky



Wayward Distillery (Courtney) – Smoked Rum Cask Strength

Each distillery is releasing between 50 and 100 bottles only. These bottles represent a rare opportunity for spirits enthusiasts and collectors to try something that isn’t otherwise available.



“This is our second year without BC Distilled, and missing an opportunity to work with the wonderful people at PADS,” says Alex Hamer, founder of BC Distilled.

“I’m so excited for the chance to raise some funds for PADS through this program – and honestly, to get my hands on these spirits myself. I’m grateful to these generous distillers for providing these spirits and supporting this program.”



Since partnering with PADS in 2017, BC Distilled has raised approximately $21,000 for the organization.