Prince George RCMP seek identity of unlikely arson suspect

Prince George RCMP are trying to identify the suspect in a recent arson case.

On May 9 at 6:50 p.m., police received a report of a residential structure fire on 20th Avenue.

Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the structure and light flame coming from the back of the building.

No one was home at the time, but the damage is estimated at $90,000.

Police say surveillance video shows a woman entering the residence and exiting shortly after arriving. A few minutes later, the fire begins. The investigation has led police to believe the fire was intentionally set.

The suspect is described as: 60-65 years in age, walks with a cane, wears glasses, and has short brown hair.

The woman also had a small black and white dog

“At this time, investigators are asking the public’s help in identifying the person seen leaving the residence. If anyone has any information that could help further this investigation, they are encouraged to speak with police by calling 250-561-3300,” says Const. Jennifer Cooper.