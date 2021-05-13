Man arrested for sexual assault after grabbing woman in southeast Vancouver

Photo: Glacier Media

A man has been arrested for sexual assault after grabbing a woman from behind as she was walking in southeast Vancouver.

According to a release from the Vancouver Police Department, the alleged assault took place just before 9 p.m. May 10 when the young woman was walking near Fraser and 63rd Avenue. The man allegedly grabbed her then groped her. When she screamed, he fled.

The young woman ran home, and police were called. Based on her description, the suspect was located in the area. He was arrested for sexual assault and taken to jail.

The VPD's website offers a few tips on what to do if you are being followed while walking on your own. The first is to make a report to the police immediately. The next is to keep a written record of as many details as you can remember, tell friends, relatives, employers, co-workers, or anyone else who witnesses an incident.

"Most importantly, remember that it is not your fault and you have nothing to be ashamed of - you will need help and emotional support in this difficult time, whether it comes from friends, relatives or support groups," the website states.