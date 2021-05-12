B.C. had 600 new COVID-19 cases, one death, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

In the past 24 hours, 600 more British Columbians tested positive for COVID-19, including 39 in the Interior.

To date, 137,223 British Columbians have tested positive for the virus, but 5,887 active cases remain. Active dropped by 133 since Tuesday, continuing the province's trend in declining cases.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by three in the past day, to 423, and 141 of these patients are being treated in ICU.

The province reported a single new COVID-19 death on Wednesday – a resident of the Interior. To date, 1,625 British Columbians have died from the virus, including 141 in the Interior. Ten Interior residents have died from the virus in the past week alone.

There are 484 active cases of the virus in the Interior. Of these, 26 people are hospitalized, 10 of whom are in ICU.

More than 50 per cent of all adults in the province have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 2,277,318 total doses administered. Of these, 110,516 have been second doses. In the past 24 hours, 57,462 doses have been administered.

As of Wednesday, British Columbians 36 and older can now book their vaccination appointment through the age-based rollout, while those 30 and older will become eligible Wednesday night.