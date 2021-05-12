Surrey RCMP looking for man who is suspected to have committed several indecent acts

Photo: RCMP Surrey RCMP have released two sketches of a man suspected of committing indecent acts over the past few weeks.

Surrey RCMP are still on the lookout for a man who is believed to have committed several indecent acts over the past few weeks.

Police are renewing their appeal for information from the public and are releasing two composite sketches related to the acts that occurred in the area of Fleetwood.

On April 30, Surrey RCMP received a report of an indecent act that occurred the previous evening in the playground area of Coyote Creek Elementary located at 8131-156 Street.

“Since the initial media release, four more victims have come forward and provided information to police regarding three additional incidents,” said Cpl Vanessa Munn. “Based on the information received investigators believe that one suspect is responsible for all of the indecent acts.

“All incidents occurred between 4-6 p.m., and the male was seen masturbating while standing near the entrance to a wooded trail at the back of the school grounds.”

The suspect is described as a South Asian male, 20-30 years old with medium to dark skin tone, old acne scars on his lower cheeks and chin, black wavy medium-length hair, brown eyes, approximately five feet, seven inches tall with an average build.

During some interactions, the suspect was clean shaven and on other occasions he had stubble outlining a goatee and moustache.

Surrey RCMP is releasing two composite sketches that were done based on descriptions provided by two separate victims.

“Our investigators are confident that someone in the local community will recognize the suspect or be able to provide information to further advance the investigation,” said Munn, adding the Surrey RCMP Mobile Street Enforcement Team has been out conducting extra patrols in the area since the initial report to police.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go online.