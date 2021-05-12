British Columbia to use remaining AstraZeneca vaccine for second doses

Photo: The Canadian Press Health Minister Adrian Dix looks during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

UPDATE 5:25 p.m.

British Columbia will be holding its remaining stock of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to use as second doses for residents.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry say the change is due to the limited availability of the vaccine.

The pair say in a joint statement all currently scheduled vaccination appointments through pharmacies will proceed, but no additional appointments will be booked.

ORIGINAL 2:45 p.m.

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province expects to receive more Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and some of that supply will be used for people's second doses.

Dix says a "significant amount" of the COVID-19 vaccine was also made available in the last week in the Island and Interior health regions.

The province reiterated in a statement on Tuesday that people aged 30 and older are eligible to receive the AstraZeneca shot at participating pharmacies, when supply is available.

Several other provinces including Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec announced new restrictions on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine this week.

Dix acknowledged discussion around its use in other provinces, saying he understands they've used up all of their supply.

He adds that B.C. officials are working on a plan to give the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to youth aged 12 to 18 now that Health Canada has approved its use.