Unpaid COVID-19 fines will now lead to driver's licence denial

Photo: CTV News

Not paying a COVID-19 fine in B.C. will now mean you could lose your driving privileges.

The BC NDP has planned amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act that will extend "refuse to issue" restrictions to fines related to COVID-19.

"That small minority of persons who have been fined for violating the rules in place to protect us all are going to be held accountable for the debt they owe," said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

"We've already moved up the deadline for sending unpaid COVID-19 fines to collections. Now, we're going to refuse to issue offenders a driver's licence or vehicle licence if they still won't take their tickets seriously and pay up."

The "refuse to issue" will apply to all outstanding fines issued and will be applied retroactively.

If you've received a fine and it is past due you will receive a notice from ICBC ahead of your driver's licence expiry and vehicle license renewal.

In December, the B.C. government instructed ICBC to begin sending unpaid COVID-19 fines to a collection agency after 30 days when the dispute period has ended or the courts have confirmed guilt. Other unpaid violation ticket files typically go to collections after 12 months.

Currently, ICBC can refuse to renew or issue a driver's license for outstanding fines issued under the Motor Vehicle Act and the Liquor Control and Licensing Act.

The change that will include pandemic-related fines to the "refuse to issue" program will come into force on July 1.