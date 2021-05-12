Province funding ALS clinical research at UBC Vancouver

The province announced a $2 million investment Wednesday to support ALS research at UBC's Vancouver campus.

About 400 British Columbians live with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that impacts a person's ability to move, speak, swallow and breathe as their condition worsens.

Wednesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the development of Project Hope with the ALS Society of BC.

"For the first time in nearly a decade, British Columbians living with ALS will soon have a chance to participate in potentially life-changing research close to home," Dix said.

"For 40 years, the ALS Society of BC has been dedicated to providing support to patients and their families and works to improve the quality of life for people living with ALS. Now, through Project Hope, they are giving more hope to people with ALS by supporting clinical trials right here in B.C."

The $2 million investment will fund a clinician/scientist working out of UBC's Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health. Clinical work on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's is also conducted at this facility.

The funding will also help in providing care for people living with ALS. Last year, the province began providing coverage of edaravone, or Radicava, for patients with ALS, which has been shown to slow the worsening of the disease on some ALS patients.