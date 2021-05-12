50% of all adults in B.C. have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Photo: The Canadian Press

More than 50 per cent of adults in British Columbia have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but it's not clear when restrictions in the province will be relaxed.

All British Columbians 30 and older will be eligible to book a vaccination appointment beginning Wednesday night, and Dr. Bonnie Henry has said everyone 18 and older should be eligible by the end of next week.

But all indoor social gatherings remain banned, while indoor dining and non-essential travel are expected to remain restricted under the public health orders until at least after the May long weekend.

When Dix was asked about COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday, he said while new cases counts and hospitalization numbers are decreasing, they're still too high.

“We need to see. It's very important, especially this week and next week, to be living in the present, to be following public health guidance and public health orders,” Dix said.

“We need to continue to make progress. There are a number of factors that go into decisions about changing orders ... But we're not there yet. Case counts are too high, hospitalizations are too high, too many are in critical care and so we need to continue to take steps.”

To date, 85 per cent of all British Columbians over 70 have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 80 per cent of those over 60 have gotten their first dose. Dix said the province is working on a plan to vaccinate children 12 and over, after Health Canada recently approved the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 and older.

“We are working on a plan to provide access to immunization for people in those categories and we'll have more information later,” Dix said.

Dix also said that in the past week, pharmacies in the Interior and Vancouver Island regions have had a “significant amount” of additional AstraZeneca doses available, although there is “relatively little” remaining at this point. He noted the province is holding onto some AstraZeneca doses for people's second dose, but said they're also expecting more AztraZeneca doses in the future.

Those wanting a COVID-19 vaccine must first register through the province's age-based rollout here.