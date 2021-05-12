'Human error' blamed for unplanned emergency alert test

Photo: CTV News
An emergency alert pushed to cell phones in B.C. on Wednesday was a mistake.
The test alert, identical to one that went out a week earlier, took over cell phones at about 12:15 p.m.
In a tweet, Emergency Management B.C. said the alert on Wednesday was due to “human error.”
Last week’s test was a part of annual testing for the system, designed to notify the public in the event of an emergency.
Today’s Alert Ready test was an accidental re-broadcast of last week’s test due to human error.— Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) May 12, 2021