Driver of classic car with no seatbelts thrown through windshield in Richmond collision

Photo: Will Barber

The driver of a classic car had a lucky escape in Richmond after a multi-vehicle crash catapulted him through his windshield and under another vehicle.

According to Richmond RCMP, the 59-year-old man was driving a grey, 1961, Riley 4-door sedan – which was not equipped with seatbelts – around 5 p.m. on Friday when it was involved in the crash at No. 4 Road and Westminster Highway.

Police said the driver, after being thrown from his own car, ended up being pinned under another vehicle and had to be extracted by Richmond Fire-Rescue.

The driver, who is from Vancouver, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to hospital.

Speed may have been a factor in the collision, which is still under investigation, according to RCMP.