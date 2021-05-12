Police swarm downtown Prince George after report of gunfire

Photo: Glacier Media

A man is in custody and a firearm seized following gunfire in downtown Prince George, Tuesday.

RCMP flooded downtown about 5:20 a.m. after a witness heard a loud argument between a man and woman near the city's new parkade, followed by a single gunshot.

Police located the man and woman nearby.

Officers saw the man drop a bag before fleeing on foot. He was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

An examination of the bag discarded by the man revealed a firearm and a spent bullet casing.

The woman was uninjured and is co-operating with police.

RCMP arrested the man for firearms offences, but the investigation is ongoing.