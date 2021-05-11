BC announces 515 new coronavirus cases; 65 in Interior Health region

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has announced 515 new coronavirus cases, including 65 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the province’s total since the pandemic began to 136,623 cases, although the vast majority have already recovered. There are now 6,020 active cases in B.C.

There are now 426 people hospitalized with the virus, 141 of whom are in the ICU.

There were two new COVID-19 deaths reported on Tuesday.

There have now been 2.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered.

"Our clinics are ramped up and we have ample vaccine supply. Now, it is your turn to step forward and get protected with your COVID-19 vaccine,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in a news release.

"We are calling on every adult in our province to join our efforts and register for your vaccine today. Last week, almost 400,000 people registered for their vaccine. We can break that record this week.”

"Speak with your friends and family - young and old. If they are not yet registered, help them to sign up to ensure their doses are reserved for them.”

Register to get your vaccine here.