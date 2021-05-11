Violent case of road rage between brothers in Metro Vancouver caught on camera

Photo: @JaysonTbird / Twitter Videos circulating on social media show a violent case of road rage between two brothers in the downtown Maple Ridge area on May 10, 2021.

On Monday (May 10) at approximately 1:15 p.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to multiple calls regarding two vehicles being operated in a "dangerous and erratic manner" in the downtown Maple Ridge area, explains a news release.

Police said they received numerous reports regarding a Grey Dodge pickup truck and a Blue Dodge Durango being "driven dangerously and at high rates of speed while intentionally ramming their vehicles into each other."

According to reports, the altercation began in a shopping mall parking lot on 224th street, and then continued North on 224th street and headed East along Dewdney Trunk road. The vehicles finally came to a stop at the intersection of 227th Street and 119 Avenue, when two men jumped from the vehicles and began physically fighting on the street. The two cars also crashed into multiple unassociated vehicles during the incident.

Police arrested the two men, who are brothers, at the scene; they are both facing multiple charges.

RCMP added that this event is not related to recent gang activity and no injuries occurred.

"This type of behaviour was completely dangerous and reckless. These two people were so engrossed in whatever their drama was that they weren’t thinking about any other person other than themselves," states Constable Julie Klaussner.

"Thank you to the public for the overwhelming number of reports and updates helping police to shut down this incident quickly. Thankfully no one was seriously injured in this reckless event."

Videos circulating on social media show the men physically fighting on the street and sidewalk as well as cars speeding to a halt.