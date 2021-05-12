Conservation officers are keeping close watch on a grizzly near Golden

Photo: Facebook

Conservation Officers are keeping a close eye on a big bruin near Golden.

On their Facebook page, conservation officers said they are aware of a grizzly bear that has been feeding on the shoulder of Kicking Horse Trail for several days.

“COs are closely monitoring the situation and trying to ensure the bear moves on,” the post said. “We are urging the public to keep their distance. It is an offence to feed or harass wildlife, and violators can face penalties under the Wildlife Act.”

People are asked to report any aggressive animal behaviour, poaching or polluting to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-RAPP (7277).