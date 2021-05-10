RCMP are looking for a person of interest in suspicious death of Brenda Ware

Photo: RCMP

RCMP in the Columbia Valley are looking for public assistance in locating Philip Toner in connection with the death of Brenda Ware.

Police say they are looking to speak with Toner, who is said to be a person of interest in the suspicious death of Ware.

The woman's body was discovered last Thursday in Kootenay National Park, about 54 kilometres northeast of Radium.

“Brenda Ware and Toner were known to each other, however the nature of that relationship will not be released at this time. Investigators are interested in speaking with Philip Toner, 41, as soon as possible,” says acting officer-in-charge Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section.

Toner’s current whereabouts are unknown, however he has ties to both British Columbia and Alberta.

Toner is described as:

Caucasian male

Brown hair

Bald

5’11”

190 lbs

“If Philip hears, or sees this call for information, we ask him to contact the police of jurisdiction,” says Supt. Wijayakoon.

Should you encounter Toner, do not approach him and immediately call 9-1-1.