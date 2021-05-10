BC announces 1,759 new coronavirus cases; 131 in IH region

The provincial government has announced 1,759 new coronavirus cases, including 131 in the Interior Health region, over the past three days.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 136,100, although the vast majority have already recovered. There are now 6,140 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

The new cases were confirmed over the weekend as follows:

May 7/8 — 596 new cases

May 8/9 — 605 new cases

May 9/10 — 558 new cases

There were 20 new virus-linked deaths reported over the weekend.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 15 of the 20 deaths were in people over the age of 70. There were three people who were in their 50s, and two in their 40s. Five of those deaths occurred in the BC Interior. The province's death toll now sits at 1,622.

“This virus still has a tremendous negative impact on our seniors and elders across the province,” Dr. Henry said.

There are 415 people hospitalized with the virus in B.C., 150 of whom are in the ICU.

The province is now moving rapidly down its age-based vaccine program. Anyone over the age of 40 will be able to book an appointment later this evening. Everyone is urged to register to get their vaccine online and you will be informed when you are eligible.

There have now been 2.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in B.C.