Bird strike prompts emergency landing of Snowbird jet

A Canadian Forces Snowbirds jet was forced to make an emergency landing Monday after a suspected bird strike.

CTV News reports the team is at the air base in Comox for an annual spring training session.

The bird strike occurred as the team was lifting off for their 9:30 a.m. practice, said Capt. Gabriel Ferris.

The pilot followed procedure and landed the plane.

“We want to make sure to put the aircraft on the ground to have maintenance look at it and assess it and have flight safety also have a look at it,” Ferris said.

After the emergency landing, the remaining eight team members continued with their practice.

A bird strike was blamed for a fatal Snowbirds crash last year in Kamloops, which claimed the life of Capt. Jennifer Casey.

