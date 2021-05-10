Calls for provincial resources to support nurses continue as Canada recognizes National Nursing Week, May 10-16

Photo: Contributed

Today marks the start of National Nursing Week.

Not only will this week be a celebration of the nursing profession, but it will also serve as a week for the community to thank those on the front lines who have been pushed to their limits due to COVID-19.

As B.C.’s politicians send messages of thanks in recognition of the exceptional commitment nurses have shown to their patients, BCNU President Christine Sorensen is asking for government to go one step further and put their words into real action.

B.C. nurses have continually experienced difficulties accessing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sorensen says their concerns are heightened as the risk of airborne transmission of COVID-19 was confirmed by the BC Centre for Disease Control last week, making appropriate access to PPE all the more essential to their personal safety.

“Our nurses are exhausted, showing signs of burn out and an overall decline in their mental health. The pandemic continues to expose just how vulnerable our health-care system truly is when it comes to not having enough nurses,” says Sorensen.

“We need action on this now so that we have enough nurses to care for patients today and in the future. All British Columbians need to press government for a real plan to support the nurses we have and ensure we all have the professional nursing care we need,” she added.

BCNU is asking everyone to join this week in recognizing the crucial role nurses play every single day across B.C.

To support its members, the union is providing a series of virtual self-care events that focus on the well-being of nurses throughout National Nursing Week. The full line up of the week’s events can be found here.

“Collectively we need to support nurses as they cope with the pandemic. We felt National Nurses week was a good time to show our support for their mental health and all that they do every day for British Columbians,” says Sorensen.