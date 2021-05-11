BC has $149M in forgotten funds waiting to be claimed

Photo: Contributed

There is more than $149 million of unclaimed money sitting in B.C. accounts – and some of it could be yours.

That’s according to the most recent financial statements released by the non-profit B.C. Unclaimed Property Society (BCUPS).

The money includes an outstanding $1.9 million estate the legal heirs are unaware of, which is the largest unclaimed account in the BCUPS’s database.

The BCUPS, which serves as the administrator of the province’s unclaimed property program, is a “lost and found” for forgotten funds in B.C. BCUPS also works with companies and organizations to help get dormant assets off their books.

Last year, BCUPS returned $1,035,932 from dormant accounts to verified claimants who were unaware they had forgotten assets.

“The COVID-19 pandemic upended British Columbians’ financial well-being prompting many cash-strapped individuals to look for non-traditional sources of funds such as unclaimed assets,” said Alena Levitz, executive director of the BC Unclaimed Property Society. “Last year there was a significant increase in the number of people reaching out to BCUPS to inquire whether they had unclaimed funds waiting for them. BCUPS received more than 200,000 website visits in 2020, a 134 percent increase over the previous year. We also received 13,834 general inquiries during the year, a 171 percent increase over 2019.”

The society maintains a free online database, where people can search to see if they have any forgotten money.

If someone finds a dormant account in their name, they can claim the funds by completing a simple verification process that firmly establishes their identity as the rightful owner. There are no costs for BCUPS’s services, and no time limit imposed to claim forgotten funds.

Most unclaimed accounts in BCUPS's database amount to between $300 to $500. The single largest unclaimed property payout by BCUPS was a $1.01 million estate made in 2019.

Dormant accounts administered by BCUPS apply only to provincially-regulated financial institutions, companies and organizations, which includes inactive credit union accounts, as well as an unpaid wages, outstanding insurance payments, overpayments to debt collectors, proceeds from courts, pension funds, estates and real estate deposits.

They do not include dormant bank accounts, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Bank of Canada.