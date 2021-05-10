YVR shooting: 28-year-old victim understood to be UN gang member

Photo: Contributed Sunday's Vancouver Airport shooting victim is understood to be Karman Grewal (top left), seen here in an RCMP mugshot from around three years ago.

As the public continues to try to wrap its head around a brazen, daytime execution outside YVR’s main terminal on Sunday afternoon, there are media reports naming the man shot dead.

According to Punjabi publication Chardhi Kala and the Vancouver Sun, the 28-year-old victim was Karman Grewal, of the United Nations (UN) gang.

The UN gang, added Chardhi Kala, has been in conflict with the rival Brothers Keepers Gang for many years and has predicted more violence in reaction to the Mother’s Day shooting.

News of the killing, which happened around 3 p.m. right outside the doors of the main terminal, spread quickly around the world, with the BBC also picking up the story.

Language advisory for video below

Richmond YVR Shooting 2 pic.twitter.com/Hyy5UgLCMT — Jayson (@JaysonTbird) May 10, 2021

Late Sunday night, Richmond RCMP’s Chief Supt. Will Ng held a press conference, along with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), to condemn the targeted killing and appeal for dashcam footage from the public.

Ng called the shooting an "attack with no regard for public safety,” adding that “this generation of gangsters is taking things to another level.

“They are looking for any opportunity to target people or rivals of other gangs and doing it with no regard for children or innocent people in the community."

Ng said police are taking "next-level strategies," which include working with other law enforcement agencies and partners and will do their "utmost to bring those responsible to justice."

IHIT's Sgt. Frank Jang, meanwhile, said the victim was known to police and the incident is believed to be part of the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

He said at least two suspects involved fled the scene in a black SUV, which was caught on dashcam heading east at high speed near Sea Island Way and No. 3 Road.

It’s understood around that point the vehicle was intercepted by an RCMP cruiser, which was shot at by the suspects.

Police say that’s when, for the safety of the public, they discontinued the pursuit.

One police vehicle had a bullet hole in its windshield, although no officers were injured.

Shortly after the incident, a burned-out vehicle, similar to the one fleeing Richmond, was found in the 9700 block of Princess Drive in Surrey.

Investigators believe the suspects fled in the vehicle on Highway 99, onto Highway 91, crossing the Alex Fraser Bridge and onto River Road before ditching the vehicle and burning it in an alley -- about 28-kilometres away from the airport.

Jang said he is tired of seeing all the violence on the streets and that there "are no further words" to describe it.

"Please do the right thing. Stop killing each other. Apparently, it's fallen on deaf ears for some and they continue shooting their guns and putting all of us in jeopardy," he said.

No suspect is currently in custody.