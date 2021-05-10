Police believe targeted shooting in Burnaby linked to YVR attack

Photo: The Canadian Press

Homicide investigators expect to release more information about a series of deadly shootings in Metro Vancouver, including the latest in which a man was killed Sunday outside Vancouver International Airport.

Police believe the slaying of a 19-year-old man in Burnaby on Saturday and the death of the 28-year-old man at the airport's departure terminal are linked to the same ongoing gang conflict.

Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the shootings are growing more brazen by the day, with videos coming in that show children on the same road where a gangster was shot.

There have been 10 shootings in Metro Vancouver in recent weeks, many of them during daylight hours, and two in mall parking lots filled with vehicles and pedestrians.

No arrests have been made in either of the weekend killings.