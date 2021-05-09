Shooting at YVR closes major routes in and out of Richmond

Photo: Richmond News

UPDATE 4:55 p.m.

An earlier shooting had Richmond RCMP close off major routes in and out of the city on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting, which happened outside YVR's main terminal, is still under investigation.

"We are working with the RCMP and responding to reports of a police incident outside YVR main terminal," reads a Twitter post from YVR airport.

It added that the airport is still open and safe with restricted access.

Video footage which the poster claims was taken moments after an apparent shooting, showed an individual on the ground, bullet casings and an RCMP officer just outside the airport.

Routes including the Massey Tunnel, Arthur Laing, Oak, Alex Fraser, Queensborough and Knight St. bridges were closed off, but have since been re-opened.

Canada Line service to YVR airport has also resumed.

The incident is causing major traffic delays in several areas of the city.

ORIGINAL 4:45 p.m.

The Vancouver International Airport says there's been a "police incident" outside its main terminal.

It says it's working with the RCMP to respond to the incident, but did not provide details.

The airport says in a tweet that it's currently "open and safe, with restricted access."

DriveBC says most major routes and bridges around Richmond, B.C., were blocked due to the incident, though they have since reopened.

TransLink BC also suspended SkyTrain service to the airport for about a half hour.

Police have yet to comment publicly on the matter.