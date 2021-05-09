Police watchdog investigating police-involved shooting

Photo: File photo

British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating a police-involved shooting in Ucluelet, B.C.

RCMP say they were called to a home just after 5 p.m. on Saturday after a report of a disturbance and a man needing medical assistance.

They say they allegedly encountered a woman with a weapon when they entered the home.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia says the woman sustained serious injuries after police fired shots.

It says both the man and woman were taken to hospital.

The shooting is being investigated by the Island District General Investigative Services, and the Nuu-Chah-Nulth Tribal Council has also been engaged.