BC RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in a suspicious death investigation

Photo: Contributed

The BC RCMP is asking for the public's help after a 35-year-old woman was found dead on Thursday in Kootenay National Park.

On Thursday May 6, 2021 the body of Brenda Ware was found 54 kilometers northeast of Radium, BC along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park.

The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken custody of this suspicious death investigation.

Investigators have determined that Ware was known to have been in Didsbury, Alberta and traveled to Kootenay National Park in BC where her vehicle and body were discovered.

Now police are requesting assistance from the public and information from anyone who saw Brenda Ware from May 4, 2021 to May 6, 2021 or her vehicle, a red 2019 Jeep Cherokee Alberta Licence Plate YPC553.

Ware is described as 5"1 (155 cm), 108 pounds (49 kg), with blue eyes and brown hair.

"We are hoping someone may have seen Brenda or her car prior to her death", said BC RCMP Spokesperson Dawn Roberts in a press release.

"We would also like to speak to anybody who may have encountered hitchhikers in that area or has dash camera video of driving through Kootenay National Park on May 5 or 6.”

If you have information, please call SED Major Crime Unit's Information Line at 1-877-987-8477