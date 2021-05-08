B.C. government to give $8.6M for programs to curb gang violence

Photo: File photo

British Columbia is providing $8.6 million in grants for communities and families dealing with gun, gang violence and other crimes.

A government news release says 221 not-for-profit projects led by local governments and school districts, among others, will receive a one-time grant through the Civil Forfeiture Crime Prevention and Remediation program.

The civil forfeiture office backs projects that support community safety and crime prevention.

Local recipients of the grants include:

Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna Society - $90,000

Archway Society for Domestic Peace (North Okanagan) - $120,000

Big Bear Child & Youth Advocacy Centre (Kamloops) - $90,000

Pathways Addictions Resource Centre (Penticton) - $72,356

BrainTrust Canada Association (Kelowna) - $75,000

Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna & District Branch - $75,000

Karis Support Society (Kelowna) - $70,000

John Howard Society of the Thompson Region (Kamloops) - $29,000

Kelowna Family Service Centre Society - $17,469

Kamloops & District Elizabeth Fry Society - $30,000

Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre Society - $23,349

Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society - $30,000

Family Resource Centre Society for the North Okanagan - $16,700

Mamas for Mamas (Kelowna) - $30,000

Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society - $60,000

New Opportunities for Women (NOW) Canada Society (Kelowna) - $30,000

John Howard Society Okanagan & Kootenay - $30,000

Ki Low Na Friendship Society (Kelowna) - $30,000

Canadian Mental Health Association, Vernon & District Branch - $25,000

These projects are aimed at making B.C.'s communities safer and assisting high-risk youth by giving them tools to avoid a life of gang and drug violence.

Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth says most civil forfeiture cases have been related to drug, gang and organized crime over the past 15 years.

He says these annual grants support life-changing work by preventing gang involvement and gender-based violence.

A full list of the grant recipients, and what the money will be used for, can be found here.