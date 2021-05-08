B.C. government to give $8.6M for programs to curb gang violence

British Columbia is providing $8.6 million in grants for communities and families dealing with gun, gang violence and other crimes.
A government news release says 221 not-for-profit projects led by local governments and school districts, among others, will receive a one-time grant through the Civil Forfeiture Crime Prevention and Remediation program.
The civil forfeiture office backs projects that support community safety and crime prevention.
Local recipients of the grants include:
- Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna Society - $90,000
- Archway Society for Domestic Peace (North Okanagan) - $120,000
- Big Bear Child & Youth Advocacy Centre (Kamloops) - $90,000
- Pathways Addictions Resource Centre (Penticton) - $72,356
- BrainTrust Canada Association (Kelowna) - $75,000
- Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna & District Branch - $75,000
- Karis Support Society (Kelowna) - $70,000
- John Howard Society of the Thompson Region (Kamloops) - $29,000
- Kelowna Family Service Centre Society - $17,469
- Kamloops & District Elizabeth Fry Society - $30,000
- Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre Society - $23,349
- Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society - $30,000
- Family Resource Centre Society for the North Okanagan - $16,700
- Mamas for Mamas (Kelowna) - $30,000
- Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society - $60,000
- New Opportunities for Women (NOW) Canada Society (Kelowna) - $30,000
- John Howard Society Okanagan & Kootenay - $30,000
- Ki Low Na Friendship Society (Kelowna) - $30,000
- Canadian Mental Health Association, Vernon & District Branch - $25,000
These projects are aimed at making B.C.'s communities safer and assisting high-risk youth by giving them tools to avoid a life of gang and drug violence.
Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth says most civil forfeiture cases have been related to drug, gang and organized crime over the past 15 years.
He says these annual grants support life-changing work by preventing gang involvement and gender-based violence.
A full list of the grant recipients, and what the money will be used for, can be found here.