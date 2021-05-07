SpeakEasy Cannabis looking to get into magic mushrooms

Photo: Contributed

SpeakEasy Cannabis Club is getting set to participate into the magic mushroom business.

The company, which is based in Rock Creek, is four months into a six- to nine-month application process to receive its narcotics dealers licence, which would allow it to develop and standardize psilocybin cultivation. A company with a narcotics dealers licence can produce, assemble, sell, provide, transport, send, deliver, import or export a controlled drug.

“Agriculture has always been the core of SpeakEasy’s business, and psilocybin production is not much different,” SpeakEasy founder Marc Geen said in a press release. “Commercial mushroom production is very similar to cannabis production, especially considering both are controlled substances and likely will fall under a similar set of regulations.

“We are in a great position to be able to be at the forefront of the growing psilocybin market and also apply SpeakEasy’s farming knowledge to the production of magic mushrooms adding efficiency, high-quality production at an economical costs of production.”

There are projections that the psychedelic therapeutic drug market could be a $6.8 billion industry by 2027.