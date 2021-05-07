Man injured while helping at crash scene in Kootenays

Photo: Colin Dacre

A Good Samaritan was injured after stopping to provide aid to a crash victim in the Kootenays.

The passing motorist stopped to offer help when the wrecked vehicle shifted and rolled over the 46-year-old man.

RCMP Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said on May 6 shortly after 6:35 p.m., Columbia Valley RCMP was called to assist BC Emergency Health Services who were responding to a single-vehicle rollover collision on Highway 93, near the brake-check in Kootenay National Park.

Police said the vehicle involved, a green Chevrolet Tahoe, was westbound when the driver lost control, veered into the oncoming lane, spun and careened down an embankment.

“A Good Samaritan, who had been travelling on the highway in the same direction, immediately jumped into action and climbed down the 150-foot embankment in an attempt to extricate the driver trapped inside,” said O’Donaghey. “Without warning, onlookers witnessed as the wreckage shifted and suddenly rolled onto the Good Samaritan, seriously injuring him. Fire crews worked quickly to perform a long-line rescue to raise both the injured driver and the Good Samaritan to safety.”

The driver, a 44-year-old man, was transported by BC Emergency Health Services ground crews to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The Good Samaritan was airlifted from the collision scene by air ambulance to a larger centre in Alberta for enhanced medical care. At last word the man, who just celebrated his birthday the day prior to the crash, was in stable condition.

Columbia Valley RCMP continues to probe the circumstances surrounding the collision. Although full determinations have not yet been made, investigators suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The driver, who allegedly refused to provide his blood samples to police, is expected to appear in Invermere Provincial Court first on July 26.

“If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Columbia Valley RCMP at 250-342-9292,” said O’Donaghey.