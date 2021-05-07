BC announces 722 new coronavirus cases, including 38 in Interior Health region

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has announced 722 new coronavirus cases, including 38 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the province’s total since the pandemic began to 134,341, although the vast majority have already recovered.

There are now 6,757 active cases of the virus in B.C. with 445 people in the hospital, 157 of whom are in the ICU.

There were seven new COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday, bringing B.C.’s toll to 1,602.

Just over two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in B.C.

"With over two million doses in the arms of people throughout the province, our COVID-19 immunization program has significant momentum, and more people are getting their vaccine every day,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in a news release.

To date, 45% of those who are eligible have received at least one dose.