Alberta truckers delivering in Montana can get COVID-19 vaccine in the state

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Jason Kenney arrives at the 2021 budget in Edmonton, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Kenney is expected to announce this morning an arrangement allowing Alberta truckers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in neighbouring American states. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Premier Jason Kenney says about 2,000 Alberta truckers are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine when they deliver goods in Montana.

Kenney says it’s part of an agreement with the U.S. state to help Canadian workers and maintain the cross-border flow of materials during the pandemic.

Montana will supply the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to drivers at a rest stop in Conrad, about 80 kilometres south of the Alberta-Montana border.

Kenney said about 800 trucks cross over into Montana every day.

He says he is hearing from regional U.S. governors who are willing to help Canada by delivering surplus vaccines.

Kenney is urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lobby American officials to lift the ban on sending surplus COVID-19 vaccines over the border.