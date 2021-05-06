Police probing woman's death at industrial site in Richmond

Photo: Contributed

A 25-year-old woman has died after an industrial accident in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon.

Richmond RCMP said it was called around 1 p.m. about an industrial accident in the 3900 block of Boundary Road in the north Hamilton area.

According to police, a 25 year-old female employee was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died of her injuries.

RCMP said her next of kin has been notified but will not be releasing her name at this time out of respect for the family.

Police have also not named the business in question, although there are very few companies in operation in the area, which includes the Hamilton Transit Centre and a steel product manufacturer.

Officers from Richmond RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit and staff from WorkSafeBC continue to investigate.

The BC Coroners Service has also been notified.