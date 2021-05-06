Bear spotted wondering through Gastown relocated to the woods

Photo: Facebook

A wayward black bear is back where it belongs.

The bruin was spotted wandering downtown Vancouver Wednesday, and was quickly captured and released into a more appropriate habitat Thursday morning – far away from the city.

With the help of the Vancouver Police Department, conservation officers corralled the black bear, which was seen wandering along train tracks in Gastown.

The bear was tranquilized and assessed by conservation officers and wildlife biologists, and was found to be healthy.

“Conservation officers translocated the young bear to an undisclosed wilderness location. This location was carefully chosen, in consultation with biologists from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, to give the bear the best chance possible,” said a post on the BC Conservation Officer Service Facebook page.

While unusual to spot a bear in the heart of the big city, COs believe the bear may have veered into the urban landscape while following a greenbelt.