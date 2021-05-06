B.C. had 694 new COVID-19 cases, one death, in past 24 hours

Another 694 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in British Columbia over the last 24 hours, including 54 people in the Interior. A single new British Columbian has died from the disease – a resident of the Interior.

To date, 133,619 British Columbians have tested positive for the virus, but 6,802 active cases remain. Active cases dropped by 75 since Wednesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped significantly in the past day, to 457, down from 481. Of these, 154 are being treated in ICU.

The province reported a single new COVID-19 death on Thursday, for a total of 1,595 total COVID-19 deaths across the province to date. The recent death came from the Interior, the first COVID death in the health authority in a little more than a week. To date, 132 Interior residents have died from the virus.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said B.C. has recently seen its first case of a blood clot following the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine. A woman in her 40s in the Vancouver Coastal Health region suffered the blood clot, and she is now recovering in hospital.

Dr. Henry noted the risk of blood clots as a result of the AstraZeneca vaccine is about 1 in 100,000, and she said it remains a "safe and effective" vaccine. She added that B.C. is not expected to receive much more of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the foreseeable future.

But with the ramping up of delivery of the Pfizer vaccine this week, the province set a new record for the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the last day, with 52,266. As of Thursday morning, a total of 1,995,496 doses have been administered so far, but Dr. Henry said the province's 2 millionth dose would be administered sometime Thursday. Of these, 95,868 have been second doses.

As of Thursday, British Columbians 49 and older can now book their vaccination appointment through the age-based rollout. Health Minister Adrian Dix said the age categories eligible for a vaccination will be dropping rapidly over the next couple of weeks, and all eligible British Columbians should be able to receive a vaccine by mid-June.