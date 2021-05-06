ICBC campaign focuses on speed across B.C.

Photo: pixabay

Whether you're speeding on the road because you're late to an appointment or speeding for other reasons, ICBC and police are reminding people to keep to the speed limits and slow down in this month's campaign.

According to ICBC, 81 people are killed in speed-related crashes every year where an average of 27 deaths are within the Lower Mainland.

Small changes in a vehicle's speed can make a "significant impact," said ICBC in a statement.

A World Health Organization's road safety document showed that an increase of one km/h in the average speed results in an increase of three per cent of crashes with injury and a four to five per cent increase for fatal crashes.

Police will be targeting speeding and other high-risk driving behaviours throughout the month of May, while speed watch volunteers will also be set up in B.C. communities to remind drivers of the speed they're travelling at.

"Those who chose to speed excessively, change lanes aggressively, tailgate, disobey traffic lights and signs are willingly putting themselves and the public at risk for serious injury or death," said Delta Police Department Chief Const. Neil Dubord, chair of the BC Association of Chiefs of Police Traffic Safety Committee.

"In May, police agencies and road safety partners across B.C. are using all available resources, including intersection safety cameras and targeted approaches, to prevent deadly driving behaviours and remove high-risk drivers from our roads."