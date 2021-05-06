Vancouver Police respond to maskless man; tried to grab police weapon

Photo: Glacier Media

When Vancouver Police responded to a call about a maskless man inside an East Vancouver gas station, they found him lying on his back – just before he lunged at them.

The VPD officers were called to the gas station on May 2 about 4:20 a.m.

According to a release, staff had asked the man to wear a mask as per public health orders, but he refused and would not leave.

When the officers arrived, the man immediately got up and lunged at them, allegedly trying to grab an officer’s firearm.

The man was initially arrested for attempted disarming of a police officer and obstructing a police officer. Upon further investigation, officers apprehended him under the Mental Health Act instead and took him to a local hospital.