Incoming Surrey police chief not concerned about hiring freeze amid gang war

Chief Norm Lipinski of the incoming Surrey Police Service says he’s not concerned about taking over for a police force that has been subject to a hiring freeze for the past three years, as gang violence escalates in the region.

On Tuesday, Lipinski staged an online press conference to unveil the new Surrey Police Service badge and took written questions from media over an online platform.

Asked about city council’s decision to freeze the Surrey RCMP during the transition process, Lipinski said: “I’m not concerned and the reason is, thus far we have a lot of interest from a variety of police agencies from across Canada to join our ranks.”

The question had nothing to do with the recruitment process and a follow-up asked if he has spoken to the police board’s chair Doug McCallum about how many officers he anticipates in 2024, the first anticipated full year for SPS.

“We’ve had ongoing dialogue not only with the board chair but the board itself in its entirety. That’s a bit of a ways out but we do know as the city grows the Surrey Police Service will also grow,” he said.

“We will look at that number a little more closely once that budget cycle comes closer,” added Lipinski.

If council continues on its trajectory, the Surrey RCMP force could be frozen for five years, in which time an estimated 60,000 people will have moved into the city.

Surrey is now in the midst of a flare-up of gang violence and deadly shootings.

Lipinski said it is important for all police departments in the region to work together to address the current crisis, which includes the recent killing of a corrections officer in a public parking lot in neighbouring Delta.

He did not address how the hiring freeze in Surrey may impact crime. In December 2019, outgoing Surrey RCMP Officer-in-Charge Dwayne McDonald warned that some officers working in crime prevention will likely have to be deployed to the streets.

“You can only do so much with the resources you’re given. At some point in time if your calls for service and demands for resources are going up, and your resources remain stagnant, you have to look at how you deploy those resources. So at some point in time those programs may or may not have to be reviewed,” said McDonald.

The transition process has since been delayed by roughly two years.