Police dog quickly catches man suspected of attempted break in

Photo: RCMP Jango the police dog helped nab a bad guy.

A break and enter suspect could not outrun the long paw of the law.

On April 28, around 10:30 p.m., Chilliwack RCMP, supported by the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS), responded to a call from an alarm company to report a man attempting to break into a storage container belonging to a business in the 45000-block of Luckakuck Way.

At the scene, police dog Jango immediately began to follow a human scent, locating a suspect near the address. Police arrested a 39-year-old man from Edmonton.

Gregory Jay Derksen is charged with mischief, fail to comply with order and possession of break-in instruments.

Derksen has been released from custody pending a future court date.

“A timely response by Chilliwack RCMP and police service dog Jango are responsible for the apprehension of the suspect,” said Cpl. Mike Rail. “Our team of officers and support services remain dedicated to the safety of the community – and it doesn’t hurt to have Jango on that team.”