Police nab bad guy after they find truck stolen from West Kelowna near Logan Lake

RCMP nabbed a bad guy who had to 'dump' his getaway vehicle.

On May 4, police were called to what turned out to be an auto theft suspect allegedly abandoning a stolen dump truck alongside Highway 97C between Ashcroft and Logan Lake.

Just before 9:30 a.m., Logan Lake RCMP received a report a security guard for a private company, spotted a broken down white Ford F550 dump truck in the northbound lanes of Highway 97C.

The security guard who found the situation to be suspicious, noted that the dump truck was covered in decals associating it to a garden nursery based in West Kelowna.

“The security guard took the exceptional step to contact the business directly and was able to determine that the dump truck had in fact, been stolen overnight,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Armed with a description of the suspect who walked away from the dumped stolen dump truck towards Ashcroft, Logan Lake RCMP officers located and arrested him without incident.”

O’Donaghey said police seized items they considered to be break-and-enter tools upon the man’s arrest, which they determined was in breach of one of his conditions of release related to an incident near Williams Lake.

The 22-year-old Williams Lake man was later released from police custody on additional strict conditions. He faces a number of additional potential charges and is expected to make his first appearance in Merritt Law Counts on July 20.

“If you witnessed this incident, or have any dash camera footage of the dump truck or the suspect and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Logan Lake RCMP at 250-523-6222,” said O’Donaghey.