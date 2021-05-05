B.C.'s Dr. Henry says province looking to provide vaccines to youth 12 years to 17

Photo: The Canadian Press Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. British Columbia youths aged 12 to 17 years old could soon be getting COVID-19 vaccines, and possibly before the end of the school year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says they're looking at ways to immunize young people with their first dose by the end of June now that Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those 12 and older.

She says the province is looking at best ways to provide the vaccine to young people, including the option of running clinics in schools.

Henry says she understands some people have concerns about vaccine risks, especially for those who are pregnant and youth, but all Health Canada-approved vaccines are safe.

B.C. reported 572 COVID-19 cases today, the first time case counts have been below 600 since March, and there have been no new deaths.

However, the number of people in hospital remains high at 481, with 161 of those people in intensive care.