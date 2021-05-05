Bear spotted walking along train tracks in Gastown

Photo: Craig Minielly / Twitter

A bear was spotted wandering into the city today, with one photographer capturing a video of the lumbering bruin.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) says officers helped track the black bear after it was spotted near the PNE today.

"The bear wandered down to the train tracks around Heatley and Powell Streets before being tranquilized by conservation officers," states VPD spokesperson Cst. Tania Visintin.

Vancouver Is Awesome has reached out to the Conservation Officers Service for more information.

Photographer Craig Minielly spotted the bear as it passed by his studio in Gastown.