B.C. had 572 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

There were 572 new COVID-19 cases identified in British Columbia in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day case count since March 17. Fifty-seven of the new cases came from the Interior.

To date, 132,925 British Columbians have tested positive for the virus, but 6,877 active cases remain. Active cases dropped by 284 since Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by five, to 481. Of these, 161 are being treated in ICU.

The province reported no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, and there remains 1,597 total COVID-19 deaths across the province to date.

There are 546 active cases of the virus in the Interior. Of these, 30 people are hospitalized, 16 of whom are in ICU. To date, 131 Interior residents have died from the virus.

There were 33,068 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the last day, for a total of 1,943,230 doses administered so far. Of these, 93,656 have been second doses.

Beginning Thursday, British Columbians 50 and older will be able to book their vaccination appointment through the age-based rollout.

Last week, Dr. Bonnie Henry said the vaccination rollout should be speeding up significantly this week, as the vaccine supply increases.