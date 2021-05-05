Travel road checks on highways leaving Lower Mainland start Thursday

Photo: pixabay

As promised, the RCMP will be conducting road checks along four routes linking the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley with the B.C. interior.

Also as promised, they are giving motorists thinking about making the trip advance notice.

The RCMP says road checks enforcing the government's ban on non-essential travel will be set up Thursday.

The road checks, designed to help slow the spread of COVID-19, will be set up at the four locations, including:

Highway 1 in the Boston Bar area

Highway 3 in the Manning Park area

Highway 5 in the Old Toll Booth area

Highway 99 in the Lillooet area

Signs will also be posted informing motorists of upcoming road checks.

Safe turn around locations will also be provided for motorists who determine their trip is not essential, and wish to avoid the road check.

Commercial vehicles will not be subject to road checks.

"At the road check locations police officers will be asking for identification from drivers, documentation regarding the driver’s name and address, and the purpose for the driver’s travel," a news release states.

"If an officer determines that a person is travelling for non-essential reasons they will be directed to leave the region. Those refusing to do so may face fines under the Emergency Program Act."

"We encourage everyone to avoid non-essential travel at this time. For more information regarding provincial enforcement please visit the BC Government COVID-19 information pages."