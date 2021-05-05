Report of suspected police impersonator in Kootenays unfounded

Photo: Castanet Staff

RCMP in the Kootenays say a report in March about a suspected police impersonator on Highway 3B was unfounded.

Police in Trail were called for a report of a non-police vehicle with flashing blue and red lights travelling down the highway in the early morning hours of March 26.

There was worry that the vehicle could have been a police impersonator, given a recent rash of similar reports in the BC Interior.

“Further investigation carried out by Trail RCMP, which included the review of surveillance footage captured in the area along the provincial highway corridor, revealed that the vehicle in question was associated to a local private sector company responding to an emergency,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District.

The RCMP encourages the general public to please continue being its eyes and ears and report any suspicious behaviour, “so together we can make our communities even safer.”