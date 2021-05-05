BC awards $2 million following internment of Japanese Canadians during Second World War

Photo: Nikkei Seniors Health Care and Housing Society

B.C. is taking steps to acknowledge past wrongs against Japanese Canadians.

The province is providing the Nikkei Seniors Health Care and Housing Society with $2 million as part of its commitment to honour the traumatic internment of almost 22,000 Japanese Canadians during the Second World War.

Nikkei plans to use the money to develop and deliver health and wellness programming for internment survivors.

"The terrible loss suffered by thousands of Japanese Canadians in the 1940s is still impacting the community today, with many experiencing lasting health issues and trauma," said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. "This funding will provide much-needed health and wellness support to internment survivors.”

During the war, internment camps were located in New Denver, Lillooet, Vancouver, and Sunshine Valley. In the Okanagan, forced Japanese labour was used in the orchards.

"These seniors have unique needs that stem from their lived experience of internment, forced uprooting, dispossession and displacement, causing many survivors to rebuild their lives outside of British Columbia,” said Nikkei president Ruth Coles.

"These actions led to challenges that have followed through life – their education was disrupted, friendship and trust taken away, and for much economic hardship, there are health issues, shame and lack of resolution from these actions."

After the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the government authorized the removal of "enemy aliens" within a 100-mile radius of the B.C. coast. On March 4, 1942, 22,000 Japanese Canadians were given 24 hours to pack before being interned.

They were first incarcerated in a temporary facility at Hastings Park Race Track in Vancouver. Women, children and older people were sent to internment camps in the Interior. Others were forced into road construction camps.

The property of Japanese Canadians was confiscated and sold, the proceeds used to pay for their internment.

In 1988, Canada formally apologized for the actions, and British Columbia followed suit in 2012.

The Okanagan had its own internment camp in Vernon during the First World War.

Ukrainians were held in the camp at the site of what is now MacDonald Park, and there is a plaque there commemorating those who were forced to live there, behind barbed wire.